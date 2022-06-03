HCMC inaugurates pediatric cardiothoracic surgery center

At the inauguration ceremony of the pediatric cardiothoracic surgery center

Attending the inauguration ceremony was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Internal Affairs Commission under the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, head of the Inspection Commission of the municipal Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc.

The pediatric cardiothoracic surgery center is equipped with modern technology and facilities.

The city’s chairman said that despite challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city’s authorities always give special attention to the healthcare sector. The city has inaugurated the second facility of the HCMC Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital in Binh Chanh District with a total capital of more than VND1,000 billion (US$42.8 million). Other construction projects of three general hospitals, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi and Thu Duc and grassroots medical centers have been promptly implemented, showing the city’s effort in caring for the people’s health.



He hoped that the healthcare staff of the city in general and Children’s Hospital 1, in particular, will always improve their knowledge and medical skills to adopt advances in healthcare technology.



Healthcare facilities are now more cautious about buying medicines and medical devices because of the ongoing investigation of wrongdoings in purchasing Covid-19 test kits and medical products during the pandemic. However, the city encourages the medical sector to actively propose solutions to solve its problems and purchase medical products, equipment and supplies to serve people, Chairman Mai said.

Doctor of the HCMC Children's Hospital 1 gives a medical examination to a child.

According to Director of the Children’s Hospital 1 Nguyen Thanh Hung, the center will be developed into a comprehensive model of regional pediatric cardiothoracic surgery center with major categories of pediatric intensive care, surgical care of infants and children, pediatric cardiac and infectious disease to meet the demand for examination and treatment in HCMC and Southern localities.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh