HCMC Heart Institute suspends direct blood donation

HCMC Heart Institute

The HCMC Heart Institute will receive blood from the blood bank of the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital starting on June 9 to ensure the benefits of patients presenting for cardiac surgery.



The institute only receives direct donations from patients’ relatives or friends in emergency cases.

The HCMC People’s Committee previously asked the HCMC Health Department, HCMC Red Cross Society, and the HCMC Public Security Department to investigate the reported violation in blood donation at the HCMC Heart Institute.

Accordingly, there was an article in a newspaper about Hoang Trong An who disguised himself as a charity worker and requested families of pediatric heart surgery patients to pay from VND1-3 million (US$43-129) as a gift for blood donors. In fact, this money was never delivered to the donors but was kept for himself.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh