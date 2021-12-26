HCMC health sector’s ten outstanding events in 2021

1. Medicine bags of A, B, C for Covid-19 patient treatment at home





- In August, the Health Department has distributed medicine bags A, B, and C for F0 to treat at home, including antiviral drug Molnupiravir used in treating Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

2. Establishment of mobile healthcare station





- The Department of Health of HCMC on August 20 sent an urgent dispatch to the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city on establishing mobile healthcare stations to monitor and treat F0 cases at home. The station will offer treatment of common illness; monitor, take care of and treat 50-100 F0 cases; implement Covid-19 rapid antigen test; provide vaccination and distribute medicine bags under the management of the steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control and health centers of Thu Duc City and districts, and the municipal Health Department. Every station has at least one or two doctors, two or three medical staff and three or four volunteers. Each unit is equipped with two medical oxygen cylinders, breathing aid devices, pulse oximeters, Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits, first aid tools and medicine box.

The establishment of 525 mobile healthcare stations that were put into operation from August 22 aims to reduce the pressure on centralized quarantine facilities and hospitals where are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

3. 3-storey field hospitals organized according to the shape of 3-storey pyramid

- Field hospitals No.16, 13 and 14 have been organized according to the shape of 3-storey pyramid at the Gia Định People's Hospital, HCMC’s University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy, and HCMC Hospital for Tropical Disease respectively. The 3-storey Covid-19 treatment facilities provide 1,500-2,000 critical care beds, including ICU and intermediate care unit beds. They are equipped with advanced medical devices, such as high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) machine, CRRT machine used for continuous renal replacement therapy and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine. The first and second storey are for patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

4. Calling for mobilizing resources with the biggest number ever to fight the disease in the city

- HCMC has so far mobilized a force of nearly 24,000 health workers from provinces and cities across the country and more than 5,600 medical staff during the fourth wave of Covid-19.

5. Creativity and innovation of the pandemic prevention and control work

6. Ten experience of the prevention and control measures





- The city’s health sector has gained ten experience of the prevention and control measures, including each commune, ward, town as ‘a fortress’, each resident ‘a soldier’ to fight the pandemic; building a Covid-19 pandemic monitoring system; imposing mandatory isolation period for Covid-19 patients who do not meet the criteria for home quarantine; community and hospital-based Covid-19 care via mobile healthcare stations and 3-storey field hospitals; mobilizing all resources fight the disease in the city; developing cooperation among sectors of health, police and military; Improving and strengthening the operation of local medical facilities and preventive healthcare units; implementing IT applications in the pandemic prevention and control; vaccination determined as long-term goal; enhancing scientific research works and international cooperation on the application of digital technology in Covid-19 fight and Covid-19 patient treatment.

7. Six health strategies for “Safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic” measures

- in order to implement the Government’s resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on the Interim Regulation on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic, the HCMC health sector has built six strategies, including vaccine coverage, monitoring Covid-19 pandemic in the new normal state, managing and caring for Covid-19 patients at home, treating Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms and high-risk patients at hospitals, raising the public awareness of prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, investing in local medical facilities and preventive healthcare units,

8. Campaign on protection for high-risk individuals

- The program consists of six activities, including managing people at higher risk of severe Covid-19, testing for Covid-19, providing knowledge and information about coronavirus infectiousness to families of high-risk individuals, strengthening vaccination, treating and delivering antiviral drug Molnupiravir to F0 cases , offering telemedicine care,

9. Starting the project on strengthening the local healthcare services capacity

- The city plans to increase the number of medical staff to 20 workers for a healthcare unit and monthly income, and attract resources to work in local healthcare facilities.

10. Kicking off construction of three hospitals

- In 2021, the city has started the construction of three hospitals including Hoc Mon General Hospital, Cu Chi General Hospital and Thu Duc General Hospital that will contribute to the development of medical facilities to offer better patient in the city.





