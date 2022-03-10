HCMC health sector to issue isolation clearance certificate via email

HCMC health sector will issue isolation clearance certificate via email



Specifically, people when having results of Covid-19 should declare their health status at the link https://tracuuf0.medinet.org.vn/khaibao.htm. At that time, health stations in districts will assess their health status either directly or indirectly to decide whether they will be treated at home or isolation areas and receive infected people’s information on the Covid-19 Management Platform.

During the period of isolation and treatment at home, health stations will manage and take care of people with Covid-19. After completing isolation at home / accommodation, health authorities will issue a paper confirmation or send an electronic copy via email that people have declared.

According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the city is currently managing more than 93,000 F0, of which nearly 87,000 people are treated at home and 750 people are in isolation areas, more than 5,000 hospitals.

Currently, the number of people infected with Covid-19 has risen surpassing that in December 2021; however, the number of critical cases and deaths remains low.

Notably, the total number of suspected cases in schools last week was nearly 37,500 cases, nearly double that of the previous week with nearly 19,500 cases. The number of suspected cases has steadily increased in all grades, of which primary school is still higher than the rest.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan