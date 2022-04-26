Leaders of health sector and staff of the Tan Son Nhat airport examine the medical quarantine declaration at the airport



On April 26, the SGGP Newspaper published an article " Too strict medical declaration creating congestion in Tan Son Nhat International Airport" about the gridlock at the only airport in HCMC) and tourists are tired of waiting just because of a medical declaration.

Following this situation, Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that he will coordinate with relevant agencies and units at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to work directly together to look for solutions to thoroughly ease congestion at Tan Son Nhat Airport in recent times.

The city Department of Health said that from the middle of March 2022 until now, the number of passengers entering Tan Son Nhat International Airport has increased rapidly with 4,000 - 4,500 people every day on 40 flights.

According to the regulations of the Ministry of Health in Official Dispatch 1265/BYT-DP dated March 15, 2022, on the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic for people on entry, all passengers upon entry at Vietnamese border gates must have negative test results and medical declaration on website tokhaiyte.vn.

Because passengers have been waiting at the medical quarantine area for a long time, congestion has been taking place, especially at times when many flights have been arriving at the same time. Worse, many passengers have not declared before boarding or made a false declaration that must be re-declared.

In addition, with the policy of reopening all international routes shortly, with the current Covid-19 quarantine process according to current regulations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the congestion is forecast to certainly be more serious.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan