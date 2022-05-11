HCMC Health Department suspends operation of beauty salons

The health inspectors coordinated with the health departments of Districts 1 and 10 to check beauty salons, including ShinHan at the No.213 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1, Sora Luxury at the No.550 on the 3/2 Street in District 10, and ERI’S at the No.188 on the 3/2 Street in District 10.



The delegation temporarily sealed and seized a number of drugs and medical supplies, asked the three aesthetic facilities to suspend their operation, and remove illegal advertising signs of aesthetic services and surgery.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh