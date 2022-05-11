  1. Health

HCMC Health Department suspends operation of beauty salons

Inspectors of the HCMC Health Department on May 11 required three aesthetic centers in the city to temporarily suspend their business activities for their violations.
The health inspectors coordinated with the health departments of Districts 1 and 10 to check beauty salons, including ShinHan at the No.213 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1, Sora Luxury at the No.550 on the 3/2 Street in District 10, and ERI’S at the No.188 on the 3/2 Street in District 10.
The delegation temporarily sealed and seized a number of drugs and medical supplies, asked the three aesthetic facilities to suspend their operation, and remove illegal advertising signs of aesthetic services and surgery.
