HCMC health authority directs not to carry out periodic Covid-19 tests

At a vaccination venue

Under the health authority’s direction, those who have received full doses of the vaccines and recoveries within six months ought to undergo tests only when they have suspicious symptoms or for an epidemiological investigation.

Additionally, people coming from areas under Alert Level 4, the highest alert level, or people in medical isolation under the health sector’s regulations must undergo Covid-19 tests also.

In addition, local administrations must perform Covid-19 testing for areas with high risks and groups of people with medical complexity in residential areas according to steering committees for epidemic prevention and control’s plan.

Local health workers will perform monthly testing by RT-PCR test method of sample pooling of ten people. Pool-testing strategies combine samples from multiple people and test them as a group.

When it comes to testing of member families in a household in areas under an epidemiological investigation, the HCMC Department of Health directed quick tests of all contacts of infected people living under the same roof and those living within epidemic clusters regardless of their history of vaccination or history of Covid-19 disease. Self-tests are performed by a person at home or medical workers will do it if a resident can't do it themselves.

According to the municipal Center for Disease Control’s information, some 21,804 people were inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccines on November 8. Since Ho Chi Minh City started its vaccine rollout until the end of November 8, Vietnam has administered approximately 13,687,515 doses of Covid vaccines so far. Amongst them, around 5,861,015 people have got the second dose.

Currently, 99.76 percent of people over 18 years old have received one shot of the vaccines while 81.02 percent of residents have received two doses of the vaccine and 95.81 percent of people over 65 years old have received two vaccine jabs, and 95.95 percent of inhabitants over 50 years old have received two vaccine jabs.

About 3,279,235 HCMC dwellers were vaccinated with Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine (Vero Cell). Furthermore, 888 children aged 12-17 were vaccinated on November 8.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan