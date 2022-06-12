HCMC expands Covid-19 booster eligibility to certain individuals

An old people gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City.



The city previously plans to provide the fourth booster shot to people over the age of 50, people who are over age 18 with a weakened immune system, and people over the age of 18 who are at the greatest risk of infection (such as healthcare professionals, frontline workers, employees working in industrial parks).

The municipal authorities have just decided to expand eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to teachers, State and local government officials.

The People’s Committee of the city has asked departments, agencies and enterprises to create lists of people to get the fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot and cooperate with the local administrations of districts and Thu Duc City to implement the vaccination program.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh