HCMC dispatches doctors, medical workers to Mekong Delta in Covid-19 fight

During the passing days, HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital and Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital have sent doctors, medical staff, medical equipment and supplies along with vaccines to support Bac Lieu Province in the Covid-19 fight.

In the last two weeks, a working delegation of Cho Ray Hospital arrived in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau to support the treatment for Covid-19 infections.Besides, the doctors and medical staff also performed the training and exchanged their experience in Covid-19 patient treatment with local districts, cities and medical facilities.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong