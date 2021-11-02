HCMC: Covid-19 epidemic situation is improving

At the conference

The city is at the Covid-19 alert level 2 with the “green zone” rate accounted for 45 percent. Thu Duc City and 13 districts come into the level 1, equivalent to the low-risk “green zone” while nine others are at the level 2, equivalent to the medium-risk “orange zone”.



According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Center for Diseases Control Nguyen Hong Tam, more than 7.6 million people had the first vaccine dose and 5.7 million person received the second dose.

Thu Duc City and 19 districts have completed 100 per cent first dose vaccination for people aged 18 and over, followed by Can Gio (99 percent), Go Vap (99 percent), and District 10 (96 percent).

Five districts of 5, 7, 11, Cu Chi and Phu Nhuan reached 100 percent of people fully vaccinated.

Students get Covid-19 vaccination at the Thu Thiem High School in Thu Duc City.

Regarding to Covid-19 vaccination plan children aged 12-17, the city has inoculated more than 445,000 students.

The municipal Department of Health has also proposed the Ministry of Health to approve to give the third dose of Covid-19 vaccines to the frontline workers and people who are at higher risk of severe disease, added Head of the Office of the city’s Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai.

The departments of Health, Education, and Training with the support of the municipal People’s Committee have prepared the in-person learning plan. In addition, the HCMC’s health sector has gradually halt the operation of Covid-19 treatment field hospitals after putting the pandemic under control, and return 236 schools, universities, colleges, dormitories and apartment buildings that had been requisitioned as field hospitals and healthcare facilities to their original functions by November.

Head of the Office of the city’s Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai speaks at the meeting.



