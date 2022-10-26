HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 achieves breakthroughs in smart health

The data center of the HCMC Children's Hospital 1

Dr. Ngo Ngoc Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 said that the hospital digitized a variety of documents, such as hospital transfer forms, medical documentation of patient care, prescription, carried out a pilot program of the electronic medical record and applied a convenient medical examination process.



The hospital has focused on developing medical digital infrastructure, shared data in the healthcare sector, electronic medical records, remote medical examination and treatment, prescribing medication, and connected medicine prescriptions.

In addition, the healthcare facility has also implemented utility applications for patients, such as smart health cards, electronic payment; telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in medical examination and treatment, medical prescription software, and robots assisting surgeons by using AI technology.

Dr. Cao Thanh Hung, Director of the HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 speaks at the working session.



In inpatient care, the hospital digitize paperwork and professional hospital files, including consultation reports, hospital transfer forms, and medical documentation of patient care; digitalized management and supervision activities; carried out a pilot program of the electronic medical records in four departments and planned to implement the program in the remaining departments in the next two years.

He recommended that the hospital should have a connection and share information with other medical facilities and ensure the hospital’s data security

Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong recognizes the Children’s Hospital 1’s achievements in using advances in smart health.

Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council , Cao Thanh Binh emphasized the Children’s Hospital 1 is one of a few leading healthcare facilities deploying the “Smart Health for the period 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030” project in the city.

The HCMC Department of Health and relevant departments should synchronously invest and develop IT, shared software systems, and launch a set of criteria used in hospitals to promote consistency in the city’s healthcare sector, he noted.





