The ambulances, worth some VND7.2 billion (around US$316,000), will be handed over to hospitals in the city serving the transportation of Covid-19 patients.

At the handover ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, sincerely thanked the city's Buddhist Sangha for the timely and meaningful support.

He said with the support from the central and local governments, the efforts of the city government and the cooperation of the people of all ethnicities and religions, Ho Chi Minh City will soon eradicate the epidemic.

Funding for the purchase of the ambulances is contributed by the Tuong Nguyen Pagoda Charity Association and various benefactors.

Over the past two months, the Tuong Nguyen Pagoda Charity Association has provided more than 1.2 million free meals, distributed more than 25,000 gifts including necessities and rice to residents affected by the pandemic, and donated thousands of oxygen tanks, 50 ventilators, hundreds of thousands of N95 masks, protective suits and other goods worth a total over VND72 billion.

Vietnamplus