HCMC approved to spend VND 20,125 billion on medical examination in 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed Decision No. 582/QD-TTg assigning cost estimates for medical examination and treatment covered by health insurance in 2022 for social insurance agencies in cities and provinces, the Ministry of Social Insurance National Defense, and the Social Insurance People's Public Security.



Accordingly, the total cost of medical examination and treatment covered by health insurance in 2022 for the Social Insurance in cities and provinces, the Social Insurance of the Ministry of National Defense, and the Social Insurance of the People's Public Security is more than VND109.601 billion. The capital city of Hanoi was given more than VND18,900 billion and Ho Chi Minh City more than VND20,125 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai also just signed Decision No. 583/QD-TTg assigning estimates of revenues and expenditures of social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance, and management costs of social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance in 2022.

Accordingly, the total revenue of social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance in 2022 will be more than VND464,000 billion. Total expenditure is nearly VND377,000 billion.





By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan