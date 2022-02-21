  1. Health

HCMC apartment building enters lockdown after resident tests positive for virus

The functional forces of HCMC’s District 1 on February 21 decided to impose a temporary blockade on an apartment building located at the No. 89-91 on Nguyen Du District in Ben Nghe Ward due to a cluster of over 20 SARS-CoV-2 cases was identified, said Deputy Director of the district’s Healthcare Center Do Thi Tan.
The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that an outbreak of the virus has occurred in a monastery in Go Vap District after a student living there tested positive for Covid-19. The healthcare sector of the district immediately took a rapid antigen test for all people and found others confirmed to have Covid-19, consisting of 54 students and a priest. The monastery was locked down.
According to the HCDC, the number of Covid-19 infections and of people hospitalized with the virus has increased in Thu Duc City and 21 districts throughout the city in recent days. However, the number of severe cases and deaths has decreased.

