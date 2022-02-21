HCMC apartment building enters lockdown after resident tests positive for virus

An apartment building in HCMC’s District 1 enters lockdown after some resident test positive for virus.



The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that an outbreak of the virus has occurred in a monastery in Go Vap District after a student living there tested positive for Covid-19. The healthcare sector of the district immediately took a rapid antigen test for all people and found others confirmed to have Covid-19, consisting of 54 students and a priest. The monastery was locked down.

According to the HCDC, the number of Covid-19 infections and of people hospitalized with the virus has increased in Thu Duc City and 21 districts throughout the city in recent days. However, the number of severe cases and deaths has decreased.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh