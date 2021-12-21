Under the requirements, massages and spas must have QR code check-in processes in place for employees and clients who enter their premises; take the body temperature of customers; guarantee at least 4m2 per person and keep a safe distance of one meter among clients.



Employees of the service facilities are fully vaccinated or received the last dose of Covid-19 vaccines that must be taken taken at least 14 days or those who have recovered from Covid-19. They have to wear new face mask and throw the old one away as well as wash their hands after serving for every customers.



Clients are required to be fully vaccinated or received the last dose of Covid-19 vaccines that must be taken taken at least 14 days or recovered from Covid-19 and have negative test result for covid-19 within 72 hours.

The service venues must clean high-touch surfaces regularly, such as door handles, elevator button and WC to prevent the spread of the virus at least twice a day.

The owners of spas and massages have to set up business and Covid-19 response plans and strictly implement prevention and control measures of the pandemic, and ensure the number of customers that do not exceed the approved capacity.





By Thanh An, Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh