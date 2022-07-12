HCMC administers Covid-19 vaccine on weekdays



Accordingly, in addition to existing community-based Covid-19 vaccination sites in localities, medical centers and health stations, city general hospitals, obstetric and pediatric hospitals, district hospitals were asked to inoculate officials, civil servants, public employees, medical staff, employees, relatives of medical staff and patients. The city will set up fixed injection points to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to people in the area.

In addition, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City ordered all fixed injection points including city general hospitals, obstetric and pediatric hospitals, district hospitals, medical centers, and medical stations ought to administer the Covid-19 vaccine every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday.

The units must announce the vaccination schedule of the unit in various forms for the people to know by hanging banners, pasting notices in front of the unit's gate; announcing on the electronic news website, and on social networking sites.

In order to ensure the supply of vaccines for medical facilities, the Department of Health assigned health centers in districts and Thu Duc City to receive the vaccine from the city Center for Disease Control and distribute it to fixed injection points.

In addition, the city Center for Disease Control will be responsible for allocating vaccines to medical centers, general hospitals, obstetric and pediatric hospitals, and other public specialized hospitals registered to be fixed injection points for people in the area.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan