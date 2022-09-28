The vaccination rate will be added to each school’s emulation criteria

The municipal People's Committee has just sent a document to the city's departments and agencies, people's committees of districts, and Thu Duc City on promoting Covid-19 vaccination.

Under the document, the Department of Health was required to continue to maintain fixed and mobile injection sites all days of the week, including Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. Additionally, the health sector should send more medical workers to community injection sites.

In addition, the health sector should guide localities to integrate Covid-19 vaccination with expanded vaccination programs. Furthermore, the sector should monitor and evaluate the injection rate of each district, each educational institution, by each age group to propose appropriate intervention solutions. The Department of Education and Training should proactively propose opening more injection sites at schools to facilitate vaccination for children. The vaccination rate will be added to each school’s emulation criteria.

Parents should be told about the need for vaccination and oppose the anti-vaccination movement. The Department of Information and Communications collaborates with the health sector to throw a book at those who spread inaccurate information about the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination on social media platforms.

People's committees in districts and Thu Duc City will make a list of people who are required to be vaccinated according to regulations but have not been vaccinated or given insufficient doses, especially people in the risk group including those over 50 years old and those with underlying diseases to encourage them to get a vaccine.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan