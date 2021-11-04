Hau Giang, Ca Mau begin Covid-19 vaccination for children from 12 to under 18

Pupils are waiting for their turn at a Covid-19 vaccination point.

A pupil is vaccinated against Covid-19.

On the same day, Ca Mau Province also started vaccinating the Pfizer vaccine doses for pupils aged 12-17 years.

It is expected that the locality will complete vaccination against Covid-19 for over 70,000 teenagers from 12 to under 18 by November 6.Amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation, Hau Giang Province has promptly implemented the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.Particularly, the Covid-19 checkpoints have been installed to guide medical declaration and control people and vehicles from and to other provinces and cities with numerous infections of SARS-CoV-2. Besides, the districts and towns are concentrating on strictly monitoring and testing for suspected returners with Covid-19.It is expected that 86,602 schooled children between the ages of 12 – 17 years will get vaccinated against Covid-19.

By Cao Phong, Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong