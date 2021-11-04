Hau Giang, Ca Mau begin Covid-19 vaccination for children from 12 to under 18

Pupils are waiting for their turn at a Covid-19 vaccination point.
This morning, the whole province of Hau Giang performed the Pfizer vaccine doses to inject to children aged 12 years to under 18 years.It is expected that the locality will complete vaccination against Covid-19 for over 70,000 teenagers from 12 to under 18 by November 6.
Amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation, Hau Giang Province has promptly implemented the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.
Particularly, the Covid-19 checkpoints have been installed to guide medical declaration and control people and vehicles from and to other provinces and cities with numerous infections of SARS-CoV-2. Besides, the districts and towns are concentrating on strictly monitoring and testing for suspected returners with Covid-19.
A pupil is vaccinated against Covid-19.
On the same day, Ca Mau Province also started vaccinating the Pfizer vaccine doses for pupils aged 12-17 years.It is expected that 86,602 schooled children between the ages of 12 – 17 years will get vaccinated against Covid-19.