Hanoi leader asks not to have relaxed behavior to coronavirus

At the online meeting



On February 23, the Hanoi Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control had an online meeting with districts and towns in the context of the increasing number of cases day by day.

Late in this afternoon, the Ministry of Health documented 60,355 more coronavirus cases in Vietnam, along with 15,641 hospital discharges and 91 pathogen-linked deaths in 62 provinces and cities. The capital city of Hanoi is leading with 7,419 infection cases.

Chairing the online meeting, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung said that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Hanoi is complicated. The number of new cases has increased rapidly, along with the re-opening of services, tourism, aviation, and cold weather are challenges for the prevention and control of the pandemic.

At the meeting, a leader of the Hanoi Department of Health said that last week, the number of Covid-19 cases in Hanoi continued to increase, with many recorded cases of infection one day such as 7,419 infection cases today. The leader predicted increased cases in the following weeks.

However, the epidemic is still controlled by specific measures such as vaccination, patient management, and treatment, and the application of technology to manage, monitor, care for, and treat Covid-19 patients early in grassroots medical centers.

Along with that, Hanoi also strengthens the treatment work relentlessly at hospitals and medical facilities to be ready to admit patients. As a result, the percentage of patients who developed severe conditions was low at 0.36 percent and the mortality rate was 0.19 percent.

Noticeably, the results of gene sequencing of cases in Hanoi confirmed that four patients being treated at Bach Mai Hospital have been infected with the new Omicron variant . The capital city has prepared for infection cases with the new variant; therefore, these patients are being treated well.

For the best results of the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, Vice Chairman Chu Xuan Dung asked medical workers to keep calm and still help their peers in grassroots medical stations in districts to raise their professional skills who will manage Covid-19 patients at home.

The Vice Chairman asked to minimize the number of severe patients and death. Worse, Hanoi has recorded cases of Covid-19 infected with Omicron variant which may result in an increasing number of community infections.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan