Hanoi health sector to punish medical workers on mistaken vaccination

Five medical workers were suspended from work for further punishment and responsibilities each. The health centers in Quoc Oai District and the health center in Yen Son Commune also rechecked the vaccination procedure for children.



The Yen Son health center organized vaccination for babies aged one to six months old; however, medical workers mistakenly inoculated newborns with Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine . Eighteen babies from two to six months old reportedly received the wrong vaccine.

Soon after receiving the information, the Hanoi Department of Health directed to urgently transfer all 18 children to Saint Paul General Hospital for best medical care.

At the same time, the department reported the incident to the Ministry of Health and asked advice from leading professors in the country, medical experts of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Leading experts of the National Children's Hospital directly examined the children. Currently, the children's health is stable, some children have symptoms of fever, redness and swelling at the injection site, which are common reactions after the injection; There were no cases of anaphylactic shock.

The Hanoi Department of Health has also directed medical centers to review the entire vaccination procedure in Hanoi.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong