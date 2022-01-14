





Accordingly, the Department of Health requested related agencies and units to implement the regulations in the Medical Guidelines for Covid-19 Prevention and Control for foreigners entering Vietnam to work for less than 14 days for effective implementation of the Ministry of Health’s Guidelines and the southern metropolis’s actual situation.

Specifically, departments, agencies, people's committees in districts, and Thu Duc city organize inspection and assessment of the implementation of epidemic prevention and control during the time foreigners stay in Vietnam.

The Department of Health in HCMC assigned the city Center for Disease Control (HCDC) to coordinate with relevant units to implement regulations in the Ministry’s dispatch No. 10943 dated December 24, 2021, ensuring strict compliance with regulations on prevention and control of Covid-19.

Moreover, responsible bodies must coordinate with competent agencies in inspecting the implementation of the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic while foreigners are working in the city.

Previously, the Ministry of Health issued medical guidelines for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic for people who are allowed to enter Vietnam to work for a short time (under 14 days).

People who enter for diplomatic or official purposes; people who enter for purposes other than official diplomatic missions (investors, experts, skilled workers, business managers, traders, traders, market researchers, relatives must follow the guidance.

Additionally, the regulations for short-term work is applicable for those who come into contact with short-term immigrants during their work in Vietnam. Short-term visitors are not required to undergo medical isolation, but must strictly comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control.

Furthermore, an immigrant is expected to work in different localities, their company ought to have a clear travel plan which must be approved by relevant localities.

Short-term entry people and people in contact with short-term entry people must fully comply with 5K regulations, self-monitor their health. If they experience the following symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, they will report to local administrations and the local health sector.

The Ministry of Health noted a list of all people who come into contact with short-term immigrants during work and field trips. Accommodation including hotels or private houses must be approved by provincial people's committees to ensure regulations on prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan