



Yesterday, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control held a nationwide online conference to implement Covid-19 prevention and control on the occasion of the 2022 Lunar New Year.

At the conference, Mr. Dam requested local administrations to accelerate vaccination rollout program. All people over 50 years old and people with underlying diseases will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health ensures to supply enough antiretroviral drugs (drug bag C) to localities to distribute drugs to all people infected with the virus who need to take them as soon as possible. Local governments must not let a shortage of medication occur.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that, during the upcoming Lunar New Year, the community Covid-19 prevention teams and frontline people will continue deploying vaccination as well as detect and support patients.

According to Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization has so far announced that the Omicron variant has been recorded in 89 countries and territories, including China, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar. Many countries around the world have to strengthen measures to limit crowded activities to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

In the Southeast Asian country, new community Covid-19 cases and deaths continued to increase rapidly in many localities because after the implementation of Resolution 128 and Decision 4800, in some ways, life is starting to snap back into pre-pandemic normalcy in the country and people have neglected preventative measures against Covid-19.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong