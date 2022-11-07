Gov’t ensures supply of medicines for insured patients

At the National Assembly session

The Government asked the ministries of Health, Planning and Investment, and Finance to urgently review, amend and supplement according to their competence or submit to competent authorities for amendment and supplementation of legal documents related to the purchase of goods, procurement, bidding, production and import of drugs and medical equipment under their management in order to soon solve the hiccups along the way of purchase and bidding of medicines and medical equipment.

Moreover, ministries’ amendments of legal documents can facilitate the procurement and bidding of drugs and medical equipment for organizations and infirmaries.

The Government assigns the Ministry of Planning and Investment in coordination with the Ministry of Health in amending, supplementing, or issuing new documents on bidding for drugs and medical equipment which encourages the procurement and bidding of drugs and medical equipment.

When operating and using medical equipment, organizations and medical units can use a variety of biological products, components and replacement accessories. Responsible agencies should have thorough guidance to units and localities in the implementation of legal documents related to bidding for drugs and medical equipment according to their competence.

The Ministry of Finance shall urgently coordinate with the Ministry of Health in amending, supplementing or issuing new documents on the management and use of public assets and the use of state capital for procurement of drugs and medical equipment especially the construction of procurement estimates, lease of assets, supply of equipment after winning bids for chemicals and biological products.

Additionally, the two ministries should issue documents about the rate of collection, management and use of fees in the health sector following the request of the Ministry of Health while ensuring compliance with the provisions of the law on bidding, prices, fees and charges.

Last but not least, the two ministries should guide units and localities to implement legal documents related to procurement, management and use of drugs and medical equipment within their competence.

Moreover, the Government requested chairpersons of provincial people's committees to direct units and medical facilities under their management to procure drugs and medical equipment according to their competence. Heads in organizations play a significant role in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment to avoid a shortage of drugs and medical equipment.

Regarding the payment of medical and healthcare costs for patients with health insurance cards, the Government allows the settlement and payment of medical and healthcare costs with health insurance in 2021 equal to the costs of medical care and treatment with health insurance according to the annual settlement report of the medical facility after it has been supervised by the social insurance agency.

If medical examination, bed and technical services, tests, blood and blood products have been used for insured patients who are entitled to enjoy their benefits, the settlement and payment of medical examination, bed and technical services, tests, blood and blood products will comply with the actual quantity used and the price according to current regulations.

If expenses for drugs, chemicals, and medical supplies that are not included in the price of medical care and treatment services covered by health insurance agencies for health insurance buyers, the settlement and payment shall be made according to the actual quantity used and the purchase price in accordance with the law on bidding.

The Government also allowed continued payment of medical and health insurance costs for technical services provided by contractors after winning the bid for materials and chemicals according to the contractor selection results approved by the competent authority in accordance with the Law on Bidding before November 5, 2022.

The performance period is according to the contract performance period signed before November 5, 2022, or no more than 12 months from November 5, 2022.

While carrying out inspection, examination, audit and performance of professional tasks in accordance with the law and this Resolution, responsible agencies should not make a bad impact on the operation of medical establishments and individuals that conducted the procurement of medicines and medical equipment and the bidding transparently.

The Ministry of Health is responsible for monitoring, urging and summarizing the implementation of the Resolution. In cases that it is necessary, the Ministry can report bottlenecks during the process to the Prime Minister for consideration and direction in the implementation of the Resolution at ministries, branches and localities.

The problem of shortage of drugs, medical equipment and the payment of medical care costs covered by the health insurance agency is a serious problem for medical facilities today, the health sector has been "calling for help" all the time. This is also one of the hottest issues at the forum of this National Assembly session.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan