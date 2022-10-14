Gestational diabetes on the rise worldwide

According to Professor Gian Carlo Di Renzo, the increasing cause of gestational diabetes is due to the increase of specific risk factors such as obesity, inactivity, maternal undernutrition, maternal overnutrition, environmental pollution and high maternal age.



The screening test for gestational diabetes is called an oral glucose tolerance test which takes about 2 hours with 75 grams of glucose in a single step, and fasting glucose and blood glucose tests 1 hour and 2 hours after taking glucose. It involves having a blood test in the morning when you have not had any food or drink for 8 to 10 hours.

The test is done in pregnant women at 24-28 weeks gestation. In the event of significant risk factors such as previous pregnancy with gestational diabetes or obesity, women considered to be at high risk are recommended to have an early screening at 16-18 week gestation.

The appropriate and effective management and treatment will help pregnant women access multi-specialty with the participation of obstetricians, diabetologists, nutritionists, midwives and general practitioners for more reasonable treatment advice, limiting complications during pregnancy as well as postpartum, said Professor Gian Carlo Di Renzo.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that can develop during pregnancy in women who don't already have diabetes. Managing gestational diabetes will help make sure you have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.





By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan