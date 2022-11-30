Foreign doctors must have certification and be fluent in Vietnamese

Inspectors give fine to a violating clinic



The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City today said that after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 epidemic, several private clinics with foreign medical workers have recently done illegal acts in providing medical services.

There are even many clinics that have committed violations before and have received the highest bracket according to the current law, but it seemed that tough penalties have not deterred them from committing illicit acts.

According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, in the face of this situation, the Department of Health called on people and health workers to jointly support the health sector to detect and promptly notify Inspector of the Department of Health by calling the hotline or notifying through the "Online Health" application or any other possible form to promptly prevent violations.

According to the Department of Health, penalties should be severer such as permanent revocation of practice certificates and operating licenses if they repeat violations of the law, especially acts relating to ethics of medical examination and treatment.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has required healthcare inspectors to maintain regular inspections, especially paying visits to medical clinics using foreign doctors and facilities which have committed violations. Inspectors should issue the highest penalty according to the present regulations, said Dr. Tang Chi Thuong.

At the same time, the Department of Health recommended that people’s committees in districts should strengthen coordination with it in the management of private medical examination and treatment practice in the city such as inspecting and monitoring clinics that had violated before and suspending violating medical centers from the operation.

Additionally, inspectors should force violating establishments to stop advertising or remove signboards during the period of suspension.

Previously, newspapers have released the news that many clinics exploit the money of patients with sexual dysfunction and disorder to convince patients to pay much money for treatment.

These clinics will perform a series of tests, and ultrasounds for patients, after that, patients will be taken to the operating rooms for a treatment consultation. Whether patients have serious diseases or not, they will be diagnosed to have a dangerous disease that requires early treatment at much more money.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Dan Thuy