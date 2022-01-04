In its plan to implement post-inspection on food safety in 2022 issued yesterday, inspectors will focus on post-auditing self-declared origins and quality of food products, imported products at establishments producing food and beverage services.



In addition, inspectors will enhance post-checking registered product announcements as well as evaluating labeling content and safety criteria.

At the same time, health inspectors will strengthen the handling of violations of advertising health food on newspapers and social networks.

Moreover, collection of samples will be conducted for testing products mixing banned substances used in the production. Inspectors will visit facilities that sell nutritional supplements for people with high blood pressure, diabetes, osteoarthritis pain, blood fat, erectile dysfunction, weight gain, and weight loss.

According to the food watchdog, in 2021, its inspectors have paid visits to 376,426 establishments, handling 22,512 establishments and collecting fines of VND109 billion.

Additionally, inspectors also collected material worth over VND20.5 billion and suspended facilities to make 172 products and destroyed 1,697 food kinds failing to meet food quality and safety such as unknown origin, expiry date. Amongst cases, inspectors proposed to prosecute 16 people involved in 11 cases.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan