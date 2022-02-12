Five new community cases of Omicron found in HCMC

Among them, one case came from Nghe An Province, three infections lived in Ho Chi Minh City and one returned back to HCMC for work from Dong Thap Province after the Tet holiday.



All the new infections were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Apart from one patient without any symptoms, the rest have got mild fever and sore throats.

Currently, they are in stable health conditions.

During tracing and taking samples for testing of close contacts with those infections, the city’s health sector confirmed that three out of 19 relevant cases were positive with SARS-CoV-2.

According to the Department of Health of HCMC, the city has detected 125 cases of Omicron variant from the end of December 2021 to now, including 115 imported cases and ten in the community. All of them have no symptoms or mild symptoms. No severe cases and deaths related to the new variant of Omicron were reported in the city.

