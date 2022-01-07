Five imported Omicron cases detected in HCMC

All the five patients entered Vietnam from abroad last December and have stayed in quarantine since arrival.

Their samples were sent for gene sequencing and the results confirmed they were infected with the Omicron variant.All 223 people with contact with those five patients, including passengers and crew members travelling on the same flight and staff members at the quarantine facilities, have been quarantined in line with the regulations and have tested negative for the virus.From January 1, 2022, the city's health sector is coordinating with the immigration agency at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to conduct quick tests for all arrivals entering the country from abroad. Passengers testing positive for Covid-19 will be quarantined immediately.

Vietnamplus