First community Omicron case recorded in Hanoi

In the meeting, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong said that there was a risk of community transmission of Omicron in Hanoi.

The capital city has now seen 118,111 cases and is still on alert level 2 (medium-risk).

"In the coming weeks we could see a slight drop in daily cases," said Cuong.

"The drop will be caused by people travelling back home for Tet, and daily cases will return to 3,000 cases per day after the holiday if people do not adhere to prevention methods," he added.

To curb the rise of the pandemic, Hanoi will raise awareness among citizens, as well as reduce large gatherings.

