Factors affecting Covid-19 testing kit prices: Ministry’s explanation

MInistry says many factors affecting Covid-19 testing kit prices

In its press release on September 29, following complaints of the high price of Covid-19 testing, the Ministry of Health clarified several issues related to the prices of Covid-19 testing kits.

For instance, the prices of the World Health Organization-standardized testing kits or, the US- or Europe-standardized testing kits are usually higher than those in other countries. Larger purchases will result in bigger discounts.

Therefore, it is not possible to make the assumption that all test kits have the same prices, the Ministry of Health said. Moreover, the Ministry said it can’t compare testing kit prices at different times, the development of the epidemic situation and the need for testing in the country and the world.

The Ministry of Health also announced that it has been trying to implement many important solutions to reduce testing prices. Accordingly, the Ministry of Health has issued a guideline asking public health facilities to adjust testing prices in various stages.

In 2020, when countries in the world were experiencing the complicated development of coronavirus pandemic, the supply and types of Covid-19 testing kits were very limited whereas the demand was highly pushing up the prices of products.

The cost of a Covid-19 test was about VND200,000 while the RT-PCR test was nearly VND1,000,000. Plus, the price of rapid test was VND238,000 for one sample, RT-PCR test was VND734,000 for one sample according to the Ministry of Health’s suggestion.

This price had been applied until July 1, 2021 based on the Ministry of Health’s Circular No. 14/2019/TT-BYT dated July 5, 2019, replacing some articles of the Ministry of Health’s Circular No. 37/2018/TT-BYT dated November 30, 2018.

From July 1, 2021, the prices of rapid testing kits have been down a little bit during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic because many companies have imported tests and also local companies could produce test kits.

Besides, the Ministry asked the health sector nationwide to perform testing using pooled samples to increases the number of individuals that can be tested using the same amount of resources. The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines on the price of sample pooling. Specifically, the price of taking and preserving specimens is VND100,000 per sample.

For example, the cost of testing using pooled samples is VND 634,000 divided by the number of pooled samples.

Currently, the Ministry of Health has drafted a Circular on testing prices. It has been seeking opinions from ministries and agencies. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is thinking about suggestions that Covid-19 testing should be included in subsidized products because it has not been regulated in the law.

Along with the above-mentioned solution, the Ministry of Health has proactively contacted or through a diplomatic channel negotiated with reputable test kit manufacturers in the world on the internet to be able to buy testing kits in bulk to enjoy the lowest price.

At the same time, the Ministry has encouraged large domestic corporations and enterprises to buy high-quality test kits from reputable manufacturers in the world and resell them to localities and facilities without profits.

Last but not least, it also inspired large domestic corporations and enterprises to access to technology transfer of test kit production from manufacturers in Europe and the United States so that they can manufacture high-quality products at low prices to meet the needs of epidemic prevention and control and Vietnam will not rely on other countries for the supply of the essential medical tool.

In particular, the Ministry of Health said that it has implemented centralized bidding in the National Children's Hospital to be able to buy in bulk at the lowest price; thereby, hospitals in the country can learn from it for their bids of testing kits.

So far, the Ministry of Health has licensed 97 various SARS-CoV-2 tests ; of which 35 tests for Real-time PCR, 39 tests for antigens, and 23 antibody tests.

The Ministry of Health also required manufacturers, distributors, importers and traders to publicize prices and update prices so that hospitals and people can easily find out. At the same time, it has strengthened inspection for detection of violations and speculation badly affecting the fight against Covid-19.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan