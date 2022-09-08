Face mask in public places now a must: Ministry



The Ministry yesterday issued guidelines for the use of masks to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic in public places. Accordingly, the Ministry of Health affirmed that wearing face masks in public places - an individual preventive measure - will help to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic in the community, protecting people's health, especially people in high-risk groups such as people with underlying diseases, the elderly, immunocompromised people, and obese people.

According to the guidelines, a public place is understood as a place that serves many people in closed spaces such as theaters, cinemas, discos, and restaurants, or places with open spaces such as stadiums, parks, bus stations, and piers.

On that basis, wearing face masks is mandatory for people with symptoms of acute respiratory infection, people with or suspected of having Covid-19; all subjects (except children under 5 years old) when going to a public place in an area that has been declared an epidemic level 3 (high risk) or level 4 (very high risk).

Along with that, the Ministry of Health also stipulated wearing masks in specific places such as medical facilities, medical isolation places, and accommodations where someone is in medical isolation or is under medical observation and supervision. Moreover, the Ministry’s regulation is applicable to people using public transport, drivers, people serving on public transport, service staff, managers, and workers at train stations, bus stations, and docks when in direct contact with passengers.

Service staff, managers and workers at trade centers, supermarkets, and wholesale markets ought to don face masks when in direct contact with customers. People must wear face masks at places with closed spaces, and poorly ventilated namely bars, discos, karaoke, massage and beauty service establishments, gyms, bodybuilding establishments, and food and drink service establishments served on-site.





By Quoc lap - Translated by Anh Quan