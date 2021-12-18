F1 cases allowed to self-quarantine at home for seven days: Health Ministry

Under the Health Ministry’s guidelines, these people received the last dose of Covid-19 vaccines that must be taken taken at least 14 days and no more than six months; or recovered from the virus within six months.



They are required to strictly comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

F1 cases must inform medical facilities about their health status if they have any of the typical symptoms of Covid-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat; get Covid-19 RT-PCR test or rapid antigen tests on the first and the seventh day of the quarantine period.

The Ministry of Health asked the People’s Committees of provinces and cities to delegate the Department of Health and relevant units and local authorities to implement the guidance, strictly check and supervise the self-isolation.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh