Exhibition introduces new medical technology trends

A staff of Israel’s Economic and Trade Mission in Vietnam introduces new medical technologies at the event

This morning, the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information of Ho Chi Minh City (CESTI ) under the HCMC Agency for Science and Technology Information organized the opening ceremony of ‘Techmart Health and community health care in 2022’.

This year’s Techmart attracted 100 units from research institutes, universities, technology enterprises, and start-up groups in Ho Chi Minh City. In particular, the exhibition introduces more than 200 technology products and equipment ready to provide, consulting and transfer.

The event was held at 79 Truong Dinh Street in District 1’s Ben Thanh Ward to display new medical technology trends, health issues related to the water environment, and business management software in the pharmaceutical and medical fields. Amongst applicable technologies, more than 20 percent is technology applying digital transformation in the medical field to innovate medical devices and increase connectivity for timely access to medical services quickly.

Specifically, digital transformation in the medical field can be listed such as artificial intelligence technology ‘Miss AI Medical’, digital transformation solutions in data entry and storage of medical records and medical supplies, specialized ERP and CRM software for hospital and clinic systems, and private information storage system.

Moreover, remote medical diagnosis system - Telehealth IDIS2GO; virtual switchboard applied to the healthcare industry - Spa; application Using EHRs – smart health to call doctors instantly, centralized blood pressure measurement connecting electronic medical records, artificial intelligence robots serving disinfection in hospitals, clinics and public places and management software hospitals were found at the event.

Booth staff at the event also introduced technology application solutions in safe threading, nurse call system, support patients when they need help at medical facilities and nursing homes, clean air system positive pressure operating room, and AutoPulse automatic pacemaker to visitors.

Regarding environmental treatment solutions for wastewater, medical waste and air, medical wastewater treatment system, dental wastewater treatment module, technology for sterilization and disinfection of air and wastewater treatment with Ozone, air sterilizer help to disinfect and remove airborne particles applied in operating rooms, ICU units, emergency rooms were present at the event.

With 200 research and creative products from associations, trade promotion offices and technology enterprises for the medical sector’s practical application, Techmart is also an opportunity for startups to find investment partners for further cooperation in product development and promotion of business activities.

According to experts, these advanced technology solutions catch up with the trend of digital transformation applications, bringing values and opportunities for more modern, effective and faster medical examination and treatment. In fact, the application of digital transformation to the healthcare industry is an inevitable direction that any healthcare facility will have to apply in the future.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung, experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic, it can be seen that the health sector has made a great contribution to disease prevention. The health sector has actively applied science and technology for better service and care of people's health. This exhibition aims to promote technology application, innovation, and technology transfer as well as attract investors in the health field.

In two days, Techmart's team of 8 experts will offer free advice on technology and issues related to health and public health.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Dung revealed that the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City has lately signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Health. Under the MoU, the two departments will cooperate for five years with a focus on bringing science, creativity, and technology application to health care for city dwellers.

In addition, the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City is also ready to support community connection and support businesses to develop new products.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan