Drug watchdog recalls coffee containing Sibutramine

The coffee package

Following the hospitalization of a young female patient at the Poison Control Center in Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital at the end of March, the Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Ministry of Health carried out a test on the product. The test result has shown that the weight loss coffee used by the patient contained Sibutramine, which was banned by the Ministry of Health from being used in pharmaceuticals and functional foods because of its high toxicity and side effects, causing cardiovascular complications. Sibutramine also causes strokes and heart attacks, so the US and Europe stopped using it in 2010.

The 37-year-old female patient was rushed to the center for emergency treatment when she experienced difficulty breathing, coma, and convulsions after drinking coffee for four days to lose weight. The CT scan results also showed that the patient had brain damage.

Hoang Gia coffee product was made by Lasva Cosmetics Pharmaceutical Company in Kim Son commune in Hanoi. The producer self-proclaimed and produced products and Hoang Gia Phat Cosmetics Pharmaceutical Company in the Northern Province of Hoa Binh's Yen Thuy distribute the product.



Along with the recall decision, the food authority asked the above businesses to recall the food supplement Hoang Gia coffee. At the same time, the People's Committee, and police force in Yen Thuy District are requested to inspect and supervise the recall by Hoang Gia Phat Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Company.

Moreover, the Hanoi Food Safety and Hygiene Sub-Department, departments of health, and sub-departments of food safety and hygiene in provinces and cities were assigned to supervise the circulation of food supplement Hoang Gia coffee.



The weight loss coffee Hoang Gia coffee is priced at VND550,000 a box. Buyers are advised to drink a pack every morning to lose weight.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan