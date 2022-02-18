Drug watchdog grants permission for locally-made drugs containing Molnupiravir





Accordingly, three licensed drugs include Molravir 400 with Molnupiravir 400mg in the form of hard capsule produced by Boston Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company Vietnam, Movinavir 200mg Molnupiravir in the hard capsule form, manufactured by Mekophar Pharmaceutical Chemical Joint Stock Company, and hard-shelled capsule Molnuporavir Stella 400 of 400mg Molnupiravir manufactured by Stellapharm Joint Venture Company.

The licensing for the three drugs is valid for three years. The Drug Administration of Vietnam required manufacturing establishments to register manufactured drugs according to dossiers submitted to the Ministry of Health.

Moreover, manufacturing facilities must coordinate with infirmaries to strictly comply with current regulations on prescription drugs as per the present regulations.

The drug watchdog requested departments of health in provinces and cities to notify medical facilities, healthcare staff, and drug suppliers in the area to inform patients of the benefits and risks of using the drug while undergoing treatments as well as other alternative medicines for Molnupiravir in the treatment of Covid-19.

At the same time, medical clinics were required to detect cases of adverse drug reactions for reports to the Hanoi-based National Center of Drug Information And Adverse Drug Reactions Monitoring or the Regional Center for Drug Information and Adverse Reactions Monitoring in Ho Chi Minh City according to the sector’s regulations.

The Ministry of Health has allocated about 450,000 doses of Molnupiravir to 51 provinces and cities that are implementing the program on the controlled use of Molnupiravir for mild cases of Covid-19 in the community. The results of the Molnupiravir trial have shown that nearly all of the Covid-19 patients taking the drug had a low viral load, a very low rate of severe disease, and no deaths.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong