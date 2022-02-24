Drug watchdog announces prices of locally-produced Molnupiravir drug







The firms are Boston Vietnam Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (Boston Pharma), Stellapharm Joint Venture Company (Stellapharm), and Mekophar Chemical Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (Mekophar), which have prepared Molravir 400mg, Molnupiravir Stella 400mg, and Movinavir 200mg, respectively.

Accordingly, the 400 mg Molravir drug in the hard capsule manufactured by Boston Pharmaceutical Company is sold at VND11,500 a tablet. A box contains one, two, or five blisters 10 tablets each blister. Another approved Covid-19 antiviral drug is Movinavir 200mg, whose efficacy has been proven as fairly good through research and testing, according to its manufacturer, Ho Chi Minh City-based Mekophar. Stellapharm is offering its products to consumers for VND250,000 ($10.9) per box of 20 pills.

The licensing for the above three drugs is valid for three years. The Drug Administration of Vietnam required establishments to manufacture and register manufactured drugs according to dossiers and documents registered with the Ministry of Health. Moreover, they should coordinate with medical facilities to strictly comply with the current regulation of prescription drug safety and efficacy and side effects of drugs on Vietnamese people, and report to the Administration.

The Department of Health in cities and provinces should notify medical examination and treatment facilities, medical staff, and distributors in the area to inform patients of the benefits and risks of using the drug as well as alternative drugs in the treatment of Covid-19.

At the same time, it is required that the units strengthen surveillance detecting cases of adverse drug reactions, sending reports to the National Center for Drug Information, and monitor adverse drug reactions of the drugs in Hanoi or the National Center of Drug Information and Adverse Drug Reactions Monitoring in Ho Chi Minh City according to the present regulations.

By Q. Lap – Translated by Uyen Phuong