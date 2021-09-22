Drive-thru Covid-19 testing service launched in HCMC

The drive-thru coronavirus testing station is placed at the Mega Market in Thu Duc City’s An Phu Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The drive-thru coronavirus testing station is placed at the Mega Market in Thu Duc City’s An Phu Ward and available from 8 am to 7 pm everyday.



People just need to stay in car or sit on mortobike for the test. Results using RT-PCR may take within 24 hours.

The drive-thru Covid-19 testing stations are widely seen in Europe. Testing is universally available to anyone who requests it. The service help residents to get tested for coronavirus quickly, safely and conveniently when they have symptoms, said marketing director of the FV Hospital.

People can contact for the service via phone number 033 332 00 33.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh