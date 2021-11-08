Dong Nai records over 6,700 new Covid-19 cases in past seven days

Many people do not strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.
Of which, 1,313 additional cases were detected in communities and 1,718 ones were in locked-down areas.At the same time, there were 3,804 recovered patients from disease and 28 deaths related to SARS-CoV-2 in Dong Nai Province.
From April 27 to now, the Ministry of Health announced a total of 73,156 infected people with coronavirus in the southeastern province.
Bien Hoa City has the highest number of Covid-19 infections with 30,126, followed by Nhon Trach District with 16,765, Vinh Cuu District with 12,315 and Trang Bom with 7,347.
Almost all of the newly-detected cases are related to enterprises and returners from the Covid-19 hit localities.
Currently, the local authorities and health sector are facing difficulties in human resources as the number of Covid-19 cases has tended to surge again in addition to the slow vaccination process for adults aged over 18 years and children aged 12 years to under 18 years.
Although the information technology applications have initially been applied and brought positive results, it is still not synchronized.