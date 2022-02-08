Doctors save obese patient with critical Covid-19





This is a case of a patient at risk of rapid progression because of the excessive inflammation in Covid-19 (cytokine storm). Obesity leaves an excess of nutrients for the body, thereby causing adipocytes to release more proinflammatory cytokines. Classically activated macrophages in the visceral fat accumulate in the fat tissues and continuously release proinflammatory cytokines, causing chronic inflammation in obese individuals.

The patient's respiratory failure progressed rapidly, the prognosis for intervention was complicated. The resuscitation specialists of the field hospital No. 16 applied extracorporeal membrane blood oxygenation (ECMO) for more than three hours. Despite the intervention, the patient continued to progress to multi-organ failure due to a cytokine storm and was forced to perform both adsorbent dialysis and maintain ECMO to ensure vital organ functions.

After nearly three months of invasive mechanical ventilation and ECMO intervention with many complications related to obesity and severe Covid-19 pneumonia, the patient's organ functions began to gradually recover and stabilize. The man is now not using the ventilator, gradually restoring respiratory function - exercise and nutrition.

From the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus seemed to target people carrying extra pounds. Patients who were overweight or obese were more likely to develop severe Covid-19 and more likely to die.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan