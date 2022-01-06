Doctors drive whole night to bring brain dead person’s heart for transplant

The man patient after the transplant (Photo: SGGP)

On January 6, the Hue Central Hospital announced that 23-year-old patient Phan Duy Q. residing in Phu Vang District in Thua Thien - Hue Province is stable. The man will be discharged from the hospital in the next few days after a successful heart transplant.

Previously, patient Q was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, end-stage heart failure; therefore, he was placed in a defibrillator (ICD) more than one year ago. The man was waiting for a heart transplant.

On the evening of January 2, right after receiving information about organ donation from the National Center for Organ Transplantation Coordination of a brain-dead donor in Hanoi, the Board of Directors of Hue Central Hospital dispatched a team of doctors to bring the heart back to the hospital for a transplant.

At this time, because there were no more flights, doctors of Hue Central Hospital decided to travel by car during the night in order to carry out the tests to receive organs as soon as possible.

Thanks to the support of the National Center for Organ Transplant Coordination, Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, the team of doctors transported the organs landed at Da Nang airport on January 3 at 15:40 on the same day. The heart is cooled and stored in a special solution while being taken to the recipient.



Medical workers are preparing for the heart transplant (Photo: SGGP) Director of Hue Central Hospital Professor Pham Nhu Hiep directed the surgical team to conduct the heart transplant on the man patient. Doctors were filled with joy when the heart began to beat again in the chest of the man at 7 PM on the same day.

One day after the heart transplant, the patient is stable and the heart works well.

Professor Pham Nhu Hiep said that organ transplantation has become a routine activity of Hue Central Hospital. All medical workers of the Hue Central Hospital respect the donor and the donor's family.

He also sent his thank-you to the hospital in Hanoi; leaders and police officers of Hanoi City Traffic Police, leaders and forces of Da Nang City Traffic Police; all leaders and employees of Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and the National Center for Organ Transplantation Coordination.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan