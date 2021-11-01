  1. Health

District 7 establishes more mobile healthcare stations to treat Covid-19 patient

The Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of District 7 on November 1 has established eight mobile healthcare stations offering treatment for Covid-19 patients.
District 7 establishes more mobile healthcare stations to treat Covid-19 patient ảnh 1 Vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 7 Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan hands over the decision on establishing mobile healthcare stations. (Photo: SGGP)
The medical facilities located in general clinics including Lien Tam 3, Kim’s Eye, Sai Gon-Le Van Luong International Clinic, Tri Viet, CarePlus, Sky, Phuoc An and Duy Khang will coordinate with healthcare units of ten wards, Community-based Covid-19 Patient Care teams, medical groups of household businesses and enterprises, and quick response teams to take care of F0 cases (Covid-19 patients) at home, identify new cases and immediately transport severe patients to hospitals.
Vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 7 Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan said that the district was one of the city’s first localities that set up mobile healthcare stations during the peak of the pandemic. The model of medical facility has brought outstanding achievements in caring for people’s health, contributing to the reducing the number of Covid-19 deaths and offering treatment to severe patients.
District 7 establishes more mobile healthcare stations to treat Covid-19 patient ảnh 2 Vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 7 Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan (4th, L) hands over the decision on establishing mobile healthcare stations. (Photo: SGGP)

