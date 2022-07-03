Deputy PM urges to speed ​​up third, fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine

In the face of unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, especially the detection of the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in Vietnam, resulting in the possibility of Coronavirus outbreak again, the Government Office issued its Document No. 4114 on July 2 conveying the Prime Minister's direction on strengthening the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnamese Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam to continue directing the Ministry of Health, ministries, sectors, and 63 provinces and cities drastically implemented epidemic prevention and control measures, especially speeding up Covid-19 vaccination for targeted groups, fulfilling the objectives and requirements of the Government.

The Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Health to drastically urge localities to speed up Covid-19 vaccination, especially the third and fourth shots for children aged 12 and over as well as children from 5 years old to under 12 years old according to the goals set by the Government and the Prime Minister.

In addition, the Prime Minister requested chairpersons of people's committees in cities and provinces and cities to ensure an adequate and timely supply of curative drugs, biological products, supplies, and equipment for medical examination and treatment and for epidemic prevention and control nationwide.

Moreover, local administrators must focus on directing the Covid-19 vaccination rollout program for the above-mentioned special people.

The Ministry of Information and Communications was assigned to coordinate with the Ministry of Health in increasing communication to raise people’s awareness of vaccines and the unpredictable complicated developments of the epidemic and the new variant BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that can cause new outbreaks of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Professor Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine, Ministry of Health, many people now think that they were infected with the coronavirus, so they don’t need to get the third and the fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine. However, Professor Phan Trong Lan said that vaccinated people will be more protected against new variants than unvaccinated ones.

All Vietnamese people get basic doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from December 2021 to February 2022. Therefore, up to now, their immunity has been reduced, and they should get a vaccine to curb spreading to high-risk people. People in the high-risk groups need to be vaccinated as soon as possible to maintain immunity and avoid infection with new variants.

On the evening of July 2, the Ministry of Health said that during the day, Vietnam had 730 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country so far to 10,748,127 cases, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories. At the same time, no more deaths were recorded. Currently, the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam is 43,047, accounting for 0.4 percent of total infection cases.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan