Chairman of Binh Chanh District People's Committee Dao Gia Vuong (C) and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son (R)

Chairman of Binh Chanh District People's Committee Dao Gia Vuong told Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son that the police force, military force, people's committees of communes have set up 185 checkpoints in bordering areas of the district on roads to check all vehicles.

In addition, local administrations in communes have set up 36 other checkpoints to manage people going in and out of the communes.

Binh Chanh district has carried out testing for SARS-CoV-2 from August 16 to September 15. In particular, the local health sector has been focusing on classifying risk areas as well as setting up green and near green zones.

The district health sector has conducted 38,531 rapid tests on August 23 and 24. Tests results have shown that 1,636 were positive accounting for 4.24 percent.

Up to now, 291,602 residents in Binh Chanh District have received the Covid-19 vaccine. From April 27 to now, Binh Chanh District has reported 10,663 cases of Covid-19; luckily, around 9,907 people have been discharged from coronavirus treatment medical facilities.

While visiting these destinations, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son encouraged frontline medical staff and police forces, military soldiers who are participating in the epidemic prevention and control.

He commented that the district authority has been done very well in preventing the pandemic in many creative and effective ways.

Addionally, Binh Chanh district has a manual to guide care and health monitoring for people with Covid-19 at home and a video clip to guide people to quickly test Covid-19 at home.

Mr. Son said that the number of people infected with Covid-19 may increase when the district conducts massive testing; therefore, he suggested that the Chairman of Binh Chanh District People's Committee continue to prepare some more medical facilities for the treatment of people as well as provide packages of medicines and security packages for dwellers.

Mr. Son encourages frontline medical workers and soldiers in field hosptial

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong