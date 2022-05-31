Dengue, HFMD cases up in Ho Chi Minh City

Dengue and HFMD cases are up in Ho Chi Minh City



Specifically, in the first five months of 2022, the city recorded 10,052 cases of dengue, an increase of 46.4 percent over the same period in 2021 with 6,867 cases. Amongst the cases, the number of severe dengue cases was 194, an increase of nearly 5 times compared to the same period in 2021 with 28 cases.

From May 20 to May 26, the city recorded 1,402 dengue cases, an increase of 457 cases or 48.4 percent compared to the average of four weeks ago. The number of dengue cases increased in both inpatients and outpatients. There have been no deaths from dengue this week.

According to the health sector’s data, the number of dengue cases continues to increase in most districts and Thu Duc city. For instance, Ward 7 in District 8, Le Minh Xuan Commune and Vinh Loc A Commune in Binh Chanh outlying district, Binh Hung Hoa A Ward in Binh Tan District, Tan An Hoi Commune in Cu Chi outlying district and Tay Thanh Ward in Tan Phu District have had a higher number of cases compared to the average of prior four weeks.

Regarding HFMD, in the first five months of the year, the city recorded 3,699 cases, with 96 percent of children suffering from the disease aged 1-5 years old.

Moreover, from May 20 to May 26, the city recorded an additional 1,070 cases of HFMD, an increase of 481 cases or accounting for 81.7 percent compared to the average of the previous four weeks. The number of cases increased in both inpatients and outpatients.

The number of HFMD cases continues to increase in most districts and Thu Duc City.

According to HCDC, from May 20 to May 26, the city recorded 121 new dengue outbreaks in 71 wards and communes in 15/22 districts and Thu Duc City. The number of outbreaks in the specific week increased by 42 new outbreaks compared to the prior week.

Also from May 20 to May 26, 10 new HFMD outbreaks were reported in five districts including districts 3, 7, 12, Binh Chanh, and Binh Tan. The number of HFMD has been down compared to the prior week thanks to the health sector's proactive reaction.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan