Dengue fever in Ho Chi Minh City prompts red alerts

Children with dengue fever are being treated in a hospital

As of noon on May 19, the city recorded a total of 8,248 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 33.3 percent over the same period last year. Noticeably, the number of severe cases reached 175 cases, an increase of 500 percent over the same period. The number of deaths was 6 people, up 300 percent.

On the afternoon of May 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery held a press conference under the chairmanship of Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.

According to Mr. Nguyen Hong Tam, dengue fever is not transmitted directly from person to person but through mosquitos, this disease has no specific treatment or preventive medicine. To protect oneself and family members during the rainy season, the HCDC leader advised people not to maintain standing water containers where mosquitoes breed by laying eggs and mosquito larvae live in standing water.

Moreover, he said that if adults or children experience fever, fatigue, unexplained muscle pain, or bleeding spots on the skin, they should be promptly taken to a hospital or medical facility for examination and treatment.

When it comes to an increase in tuition fees for the 2022-2023 school year, Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh said at the press conference that previously, tuition fees were collected according to the Government’s Decree 86/2015/ND-CP, but this Decree has expired. On August 27, 2021, the Government issued Decree 81 taking effect from October 2021, and started implementing it from the school year 2021-2022.

In November 2021, under the direction of the Office of the municipal People's Committee on the implementation of documents, the city’s Department of Education and Training planned to prepare a document starting to apply for the school year 2021-2022. However, at that time, the coronavirus epidemic was still complicated and there were many other problems, so the department decided to keep the old tuition fees and support the tuition fees for students.

But Decree 81 has been issued and has come into force. At this point, the city definitely has to carry out it because otherwise there will be no legal basis related to tuition fees and the provision of tuition fees for elementary and junior high school students that the Department applied for an exemption or reduction, said Mr. Ho Tan Minh.

Also according to the Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the adjustment of tuition fees in the report of the Department of Education and Training according to Decree 81 to submit to the municipal People's Committee is at the lowest level as per this Decree. Based on this norm, the People's Council will decide the level of tuition support for secondary school students.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan