Da Nang records three Omicron-related cases

The samples of the four patients were sent to Pasteur Institute Nha Trang for genomic sequencing, and the institute confirmed on January 10 that three out of the four samples were infected with Omicron.



The three patients have now tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 and were discharged from hospital on January 10.



From 1 p.m. January 10 to 1 p.m. January 11, Da Nang logged 543 Covid-19 cases, 346 of them were local transmissions.







VNA