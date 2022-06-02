Da Nang offers free Covid test for Korean visitors before returning home

Korean tourists are registering for free Covid-19 tests



At noon on June 2, the Tourism Promotion Center under the Da Nang Department of Tourism said that international tourists who have a need to undergo the Covid-19 test before leaving the Central City of Da Nang at the International Passenger Terminal (Terminal T2) will be given free Covid-19 antigen test.

According to the detailed instructions on entry procedures and exemption from isolation when entering Korea of the representative office of the Korea National Administration of Tourism in Vietnam, visitors who want to enter Korea are required to have a negative result of PCR within 48 hours or rapid test for Covid 19 antigen within 24 hours and continue PCR testing in Korea within 3 days of entry starting from June 1.

In case there is a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2, the functional health authorities will assess the initial health status, and transportation method as well as monitor their health condition and treat them according to regulations for the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control.

Currently, Da Nang City is focusing on promoting tourism campaigns in key markets such as Korea, Japan, ASEAN, and India according to an appropriate roadmap. Amongst the key above-mentioned markets, South Korea is one of the markets expected to have the most positive growth and recovery signals.

In March 2022, the Da Nang Department of Tourism held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the plan to welcome Korean guests. According to the plan, a representative from the Department will welcome the first flight from Incheon to Da Nang City marking the restoration of direct commercial flight routes.

Additionally, the staff of the Da Nang Department of Tourism will welcome the delegation of KOLs in the field of tourism - sports TV channel IHQ, Korea to visit and record in the central city and Hoi An Ancient Town, an internationally famous tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Central Province of Quang Nam.

Moreover, the Da Nang Department of Tourism will coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs to develop a cooperation plan with the city of Daegu (Korea) to organize ‘Daegu - Da Nang Tourism Promotion Week’ using VR360 virtual reality technology and the online channel Danang Fantasticity.

As of the end of May, nine airlines have re-operated four international routes. The total number of international flights to Da Nang city after the decision of reopening international flights is 137 flights carrying 16,660 passengers, including 3,808 Korean passengers.

It is expected that in June and July, Da Nang City will continue to operate other routes from South Korea with the participation of airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Korean Air, Air Busan, and Jeju Air, attracting a large number of tourists from Korea.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan