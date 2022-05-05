Covid-19: Vietnam halts domestic health declaration

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



According to the ministry, the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has been brought under control nationwide with the number of infections and deaths significantly falling.

The vaccination coverage against the pandemic is high nationwide and still effective against the existing variants.To protect the health of the people and maintain anti-pandemic achievements with the goal of putting people's health and life first, localities and relevant agencies have been asked to continue maintaining surveillance, detect and handle Covid-19 outbreaks effectively in accordance with the guidance and direction of the Government, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and relevant ministries and sectors.The ministry will continue to update and provide information on the pandemic situation in the world and in the country.Earlier, it demanded the temporary suspension of medical declaration at all border gates of Vietnam for arrivals entering the country from April 27, 2022.

Vietnamplus