Covid-19 vaccination for children 5-11 years old: Almost parents agree

Almost parents agree to let their children get the vaccine

Today, in preparation for Covid-19 vaccination for children 5-11 years old , more than 415,000 parents whose children are under 12 years old in 63 provinces and cities nationwide participated in the survey.

Through the survey result, up to 60.6 percent of parents agree to let their children aged from 5-11 to have the Covid-19 vaccine, while 7.6 percent of respondents said they will agree if vaccination is mandatory and 29.1 percent said that they will consider and only 1.9 percent parents disagree...



According to Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong, for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the Ministry of Health will continue to issue guidelines on vaccine administration with special attention to vaccination safety.

Children will be vaccinated against Covid-19 at vaccination points similar to the vaccination campaign for children in the past. Specifically, preschoolers will be vaccinated at schools while their peers who do not go to school will be vaccinated at local health stations. Children with underlying medical conditions, chronic diseases will be vaccinated at hospitals for their safety.

Previously, in a talk at a press brief, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long affirmed that, in the past time, following the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health has been very cautious at the assessment of Covid-19 vaccination for children 5-11 years old.

The Ministry of Health has been also closely working with the World Health Organization (WHO), with scientists and learning experience from countries around the world. So far, WHO has officially licensed Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to children 5-12 years old. Recently, the Government also issued Resolution 14/NQ-CP on the purchase of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old.

Accordingly, the Government decided to approve the Prime Minister's permission to select contractors in the special cases specified in Article 26 of the Bidding Law for the purchase of 21.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine of Pfizer to inject children from 5 to under 12 years old with conditions such as the Government’s Resolution No. 09/NQ-CP dated May 18, 2021 on purchasing Covid-19 vaccine BNT162 from Pfizer.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to be responsible for the purchase of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine and the administration of the vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old.

Around the world, 44 countries have given Covid-19 vaccines to children 5-11 years old, of which 75 percent are using Pfizer's vaccine. The Ministry of Health is completing procurement procedures and signing a contract to buy a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.



By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan