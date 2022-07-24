Covid-19 patients should get vaccinated right after recovery: Ministry

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

According to the adjustment, the third dose should be given to people over 18 years old three months after the second dose; Covid-19 patients should get vaccinated right after recovering from the virus.



Children aged between 12 and 17 years old will get the third shot five months after the second shot and the Covid-19 vaccine three months immediately after recovery from the disease.

The fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot is taken at least four months after the third one. Those who received three Covid-19 vaccine shots will get their fourth shots three months after recovery.

As of July 23, Vietnam confirmed 1,071 new cases, no death, and 9,328 patients who have recovered from Covid-19. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines that were injected reached more than 242 million.





By Quoc Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh